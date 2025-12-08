Security Service of Ukraine exposed Russian marine military police officer who tortured foreign volunteer in Melitopol

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with Lithuanian law enforcement agencies, has identified another Russian soldier who tortured a Lithuanian volunteer in occupied Melitopol — Senior Inspector of the Military Police of the 177th Marine Regiment of the Russian Federation Rabadan Abdulganiev.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Lithuania, have exposed another Russian agent who tortured a Lithuanian volunteer in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.

Evidence gathered against senior Russian military police inspector Rabadan Abdulganiev

The relevant evidence base was gathered based on the results of the work of an international investigative team.

We would like to remind you that in November this year, thanks to a joint investigation, Ukraine extradited to Lithuania a captured Russian soldier who had tortured a volunteer from Lithuania.

Law enforcement officers have now identified the suspect's accomplice. He turned out to be his colleague, Russian citizen Rabadan Abdulganiev, a senior inspector of the military police of the 177th separate marine regiment of the Caspian Flotilla of the aggressor country.

Read more: Five Rosgvardiya soldiers eliminated and satellite communication station destroyed in occupied Melitopol – DIU

Prisoners were tortured at the captured airfield

According to the case file, both Russian soldiers tortured prisoners who were held in a prison set up by the enemy on the territory of the captured airfield in Melitopol.

Among the victims was a Lithuanian volunteer who had been assisting the Defense Forces since the start of the full-scale war.

The investigation established that prisoners were locked in cramped metal boxes in the torture chambers, suffocated until they lost consciousness, hung by their hands, doused with ice water in the cold, and electrocuted.

The criminal has been charged in absentia.

Based on materials provided by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine and foreign partners, Abdulganiev has been declared a suspect in absentia for violating the Geneva Conventions, laws, and customs of war in accordance with Articles 100 and 103 (Part 1) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania.

Since the perpetrator is located in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for war crimes.