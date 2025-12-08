Despite the continuation of brutal aggression against Ukraine, renowned Russia expert Alexander Gabuev predicts that the Kremlin's economic resources could be exhausted in 12 to 18 months if the West significantly strengthens and more consistently applies sanctions.

This was reported by the German publication Bild, according to Censor.NET.

The Kremlin has financial reserves to continue the war

As Bild notes, Alexander Gabuev believes that time is working against Vladimir Putin.

"Further sanctions could shorten this period," Gabuev said.

He points to the existence of smaller oil and raw materials producers that have not yet been subject to sanctions. According to the expert, in order to make the war unsustainable for Putin, it is necessary to strengthen economic measures and apply existing punitive measures more strictly, in particular against China, India and the UAE, which buy Russian oil and help circumvent sanctions.





Read more: Putin dodges question about Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine: "We had to start supporting part being destroyed by Kyiv regime". VIDEO