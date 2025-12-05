Putin dodges question about Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine: "We had to start supporting part being destroyed by Kyiv regime". VIDEO

During an interview with India Today TV, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin failed to give a direct answer to a question from journalist Geeta Mohan, who asked him to explain Russia’s strikes on residents of eastern Ukraine, where most of the population are Russian speakers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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"I have travelled to Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson, and most people there really do speak Russian. They were very disappointed that in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv had banned this language. But they were also shocked by what Putin is doing to them: ‘We are his people.’ Many of the women I spoke to were shocked. What can you say to people in eastern Ukraine whose families are actually in Russia and who regularly travel back and forth between Russia and Ukraine?" the journalist said.

Putin replied: "I didn’t understand the question. Shocked by what?" after which Mohan repeated her question.

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Putin's response

"The answer is very simple. They lived in that part of Ukraine, that part of Luhansk or Donetsk region that was under the control of the Kyiv authorities. But the part of the Luhansk or Donetsk region that was not under Kyiv’s control was being destroyed by the Kyiv regime. And we were forced to start providing support to the part that had declared its independence," he said.

He also claimed that the Russian Federation "gave people the opportunity to express their will at an open referendum" and that those who disagreed supposedly "could leave".

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