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Russia will capture Donbas and "Novorossiya" in any case, - Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the meeting with special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner "very useful."
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
What did the dictator say?
"The meeting with Witkoff and Kushner lasted a long time because we had to go through each point of the peace proposals," said the Kremlin leader.
According to Putin, the Russian Federation allegedly proposed that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas and refrain from military action.
However, Ukraine, according to him, "wants to fight."
The dictator insists that Russia will capture Donbas and "Novorossiya" in any case, "by military or other means."
Negotiations between the US and Russia
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that negotiations between US delegates in Moscow on December 2 ended without compromise, and the meeting with Trump will not take place.
- During the talks, Vitkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on November 30.
- According to Axios, after Moscow, they were supposed to head to Europe to meet with President Zelenskyy.
- However, as Euronews reported, the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on December 3 was canceled.
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