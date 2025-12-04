Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov in Miami on 4 December

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov in Miami on Thursday, 4 December.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Associated Press, citing its own sources.

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According to the outlet, the talks will focus on further discussion of a peace plan for Ukraine aimed at achieving stability and security in the region.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin – Axios

Ukraine prepares for meetings in the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously announced that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov would continue talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

"Everything is quite productive now, at the meetings in Geneva and in Florida, Ukraine was heard and Ukraine’s position was taken into account. And this matters. We expect this to continue. Only a peace that fully reflects Ukraine’s interests can be a just peace," the head of state said.

Read more: Trump enlists unofficial mediators for "peace deal" on Ukraine, - CNN

Pressure must be put on Russia

According to the president, the world clearly feels there is now a real chance to end the war, and the current diplomatic activity must be backed up by pressure on Russia.

"Everything depends on this combination – constructive diplomacy plus pressure on the aggressor. Both components are working for peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier, it was reported that on Wednesday, 3 December, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a meeting with national security advisers from European countries and representatives of the EU and NATO.

Read more: There will be lot of work with partners in Europe this week, - Zelenskyy