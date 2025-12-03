Ukraine preparing meetings in US. Umerov and Hnatov to continue talks with Trump’s representatives – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing meetings in the United States, and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will continue talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in a video address, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukraine preparing meetings in the United States

"We are preparing meetings in the United States. After the American team returns from Moscow and holds the relevant consultations in Washington, Rustem Umerov, Andrii Hnatov and everyone needed for the talks will continue discussions with President Trump’s representatives," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects news in the coming days regarding these meetings, contacts and negotiations – which may take the form of in-person meetings or phone calls.

He added that there is constant contact between all partners, and between the partners and Ukraine.

"Everything now is proceeding quite productively – at the meetings in Geneva and in Florida, Ukraine was heard and Ukraine’s position was taken into account. And this matters. We expect this to remain the case going forward. Only with Ukraine’s interests taken into account is an honourable peace possible," the head of state said.

Read more: Ukraine contacted Witkoff after US delegation met with Putin in Moscow, - Sybiha

Need to step up pressure on Russia

The president stressed that the world clearly feels there is an opportunity to end the war, and that the current diplomatic activity must be reinforced with pressure on Russia.

"Everything depends on this combination – constructive diplomacy plus pressure on the aggressor. Both components work for peace," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, 3 December, head of the Ukrainian negotiating team and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov held a meeting with national security advisers from European countries and representatives of the EU and NATO.

Read more: Umerov and Hnatov will meet with EU leaders’ advisers today and are preparing new consultations with Trump’s representatives, -Zelenskyy