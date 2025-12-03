Ukraine contacted Witkoff after US delegation met with Putin in Moscow, - Sybiha

Ukraine contacted the US after talks between an American delegation led by Steve Witkoff and the Russians in Moscow on December 2.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET with a link to LIGA.net.

Conversation between Umerov and Witkoff

According to Sybiha, after the negotiations in Moscow, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, was in contact with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Since this is telephone contact, for security reasons it is difficult to imagine that the details of this meeting would be discussed. This is a sensitive process," he said.

At the same time, representatives of the American delegation reported that, in their opinion, the talks in Moscow "had a positive impact" on the peace process, Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister added that the American side had invited the Ukrainian delegation to continue negotiations in the United States in the near future.

The Foreign Ministry added that on December 3, Umerov is continuing consultations with national security advisors from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France (the E3 countries) to "further coordinate our efforts and assess the progress achieved."

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