During wartime, military registration and enlistment offices should only deal with those who will serve in army, - Ministry of Defence

During wartime, territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCR and SS) should only deal with those who will serve in the military.

This was stated by Oleh Berestovyi, head of the Main Directorate of Information Technology of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"During the war, the TCR should only deal with those who will be serving; everyone else can receive their services online or through the Administrative Service Centres," said Berestovyi.

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Tasks of the TCR

He said that in addition to mobilization, the TCR and SS are currently engaged in a large amount of work, including:

4.2 million offline visits per year to the TCR are not related to mobilization, of which 500,000 are requests for deferrals;

150-180,000 are for military registration;

400,000 – clarification of registration data;

200,000 – issuance of paper registration documents;

900,000 – booking certificates;

over 2 million – leave marks;

400,000 – receipt of travel vouchers;

thousands of requests for service certificates and business services.

Berestovyi also added that last year, over 2 million summonses were sent automatically via Ukrposhta.

What preceded this

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said the day before that military personnel should not be directly involved in mobilization.