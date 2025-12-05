Government approves draft law on new motivational contracts for Armed Forces of Ukraine. What does it envisage?. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo: Міноборони

On 5 December, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law introducing motivational contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The document guarantees, in particular, fixed terms of service and higher pay for service members.

Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this, Censor.NET reports.

See more: New AFU contracts: fixed 1–5-year service terms and higher monthly pay. INFOGRAPHICS

What the new contracts for the Armed Forces provide

The draft law was drawn up by the Defence Ministry on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Under the draft law approved by the government, the option to sign contracts in the Armed Forces with enhanced motivational incentives will be available to:

reservists liable for military service;

service members called up under mobilisation.

Contracts will also be offered to soldiers, NCOs and officers across all components of the Security and Defence Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and others.

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Terms of service and financial incentives

The draft law provides for more flexible contract durations during the special period.

Initial contracts will run from 1 to 5 years.

Subsequent contracts will last from 1 to 10 years (but not beyond the statutory maximum age for military service).

A 12-month deferral from mobilisation after the end of the contract will be granted, provided it was signed for a term of 2–5 years.

This will give service members the time they need to rest, recover and undergo medical and social rehabilitation, the Defence Ministry explained.

More details on the motivational contracts are available in the Defence Ministry’s infographic.





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