UN humanitarian funding has fallen to its lowest level in a decade: this year, the organization has received only a quarter of the funds it needs, jeopardizing aid to tens of millions of people in crisis regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

This year's revenues amount to only 12 billion

The following year, the UN requested $23 billion—half of what the organization wanted to raise for 2025. This means that tens of millions of people in need of emergency assistance will be left without it.

Tens of millions of people could be left without support

As Reuters notes, funding cuts exacerbate other problems faced by humanitarian organizations, including security risks for staff in conflict zones.

"We are overloaded, underfunded, and under attack. And we are sending emergency aid to the scene of the fire. On your behalf. But now we are also being asked to put out the fire. And there is not enough water in the tank. And we are being shot at," said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

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The International Organization for Migration is also cutting funding—next year, it has requested half as much money as it did for 2025. The organization wants to raise $4.7 billion to help 41 million people who have been forced to leave their homes due to climate change or conflict, as well as to facilitate their return.

Reuters notes that UN humanitarian agencies are largely dependent on voluntary donations from Western donors, with the United States typically being the largest donor.