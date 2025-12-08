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News Update of DeepState map Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Ruscists occupy five settlements in Donetsk region and gain ground in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Which settlements has Russia occupied?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Hnativka, Rih and Novopavlivka," the report says.

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Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advances

In addition, according to DeepState, Russian occupation forces have advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk.

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Read more: Occupiers have advanced near Siversk, Fedorivka and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5879) Pokrovsk (890) Myrnohrad (190) Bakhmut district (605) Pokrovskyy district (1342) Siversk (175) Hnativka (3) Lysivka (6) Novopavlivka (4) Rih (2) Sukhyy Yar (1) DeepState (512)
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