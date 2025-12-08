Ruscists occupy five settlements in Donetsk region and gain ground in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Which settlements has Russia occupied?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Hnativka, Rih and Novopavlivka," the report says.
Enemy advances
In addition, according to DeepState, Russian occupation forces have advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk.
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