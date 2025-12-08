Ruscists occupy five settlements in Donetsk region and gain ground in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements has Russia occupied?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Hnativka, Rih and Novopavlivka," the report says.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advances

In addition, according to DeepState, Russian occupation forces have advanced in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk.

Read more: Occupiers have advanced near Siversk, Fedorivka and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP