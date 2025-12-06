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Occupiers have advanced near Siversk, Fedorivka and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Fedorivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and in Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- The day before, it was reported that Russian invaders were advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
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