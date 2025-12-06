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News Update of DeepState map Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Fightings in Kramatorsk direction
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Occupiers have advanced near Siversk, Fedorivka and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Fedorivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and in Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

See more: Russian troops advance near Yampil, Siversk, and Vyimka - DeepState. MAP

What preceded this?

  • The day before, it was reported that Russian invaders were advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: seven casualties, civilian objects destroyed. PHOTOS

Author: 

Donetsk region (5873) Myrnohrad (190) Bakhmut district (605) Pokrovskyy district (1340) Siversk (175) Fedorivka (7) DeepState (512)
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