Ukrainian Armed Forces pull back to more advantageous lines near Myrnohrad to preserve soldiers’ lives – 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces
By decision of the command, Defense Forces units carried out an organised manoeuvre in the area of the villages of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar near Myrnohrad, in the Pokrovsk direction.
The corps reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine moved to more advantageous positions
"The Defense Forces units carried out an organised manoeuvre in the area of the villages of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. The personnel were moved to more advantageous lines. The manoeuvre was conducted to preserve the lives of service members, improve logistical support for the grouping and straighten the front line," the statement reads.
For security reasons, information about the operation was not made public for some time in order to avoid possible risks to its execution.
The situation is complicated
According to the Joint Forces Operation, the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains complicated.
"The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the south-eastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are eliminating the enemy’s assault groups using all available means," the military said.
In addition, over the past day, Defense Forces units in the Myrnohrad area eliminated 17 Russian occupiers, and another enemy infantryman was taken prisoner.
- Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, reported that Ukrainian defenders pulled back from some positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region a few weeks ago, including in the area of the villages of Sukhyi Yar and Lysivka, so the "pocket" of semi-encirclement shrank.
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