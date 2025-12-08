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News Photo Occupation of Mariupol
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Russians have set up new military-police base in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have set up a new military-police base in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

This was reported by the city council of Mariupol, Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the city council, the base is located in the Livoberezhny district, on Taganrog Street, on the territory of a former concrete plant. It is here that "police officers are currently conducting searches, filtration, extorting confessions and constantly terrorising local residents".

Read more: Russia expanding Engels-2 air base used for massive strikes on Ukraine. SATELLITE IMAGE

Mariupol base RF
Photo: Mariupol City Council

The Mariupol resistance continues to document the movement of equipment, the locations of Russian occupiers, as well as war and economic crimes, the city council emphasised.

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military base (28) Mariupol (1167) Russia (13876) Donetsk region (5879) Mariupolskyy district (69)
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