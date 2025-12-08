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Russians have set up new military-police base in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have set up a new military-police base in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.
This was reported by the city council of Mariupol, Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
According to the city council, the base is located in the Livoberezhny district, on Taganrog Street, on the territory of a former concrete plant. It is here that "police officers are currently conducting searches, filtration, extorting confessions and constantly terrorising local residents".
The Mariupol resistance continues to document the movement of equipment, the locations of Russian occupiers, as well as war and economic crimes, the city council emphasised.
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