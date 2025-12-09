Situation in Siversk area complicated, half of city under enemy control, - DeepState

Russian occupation forces continue to drag their infantry into the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Half of the settlement has been captured by enemy troops.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in the Siversk area is complicated

"The enemy continues to drag its infantry into the city, and the situation is currently unfolding in a less than favourable manner, as Siversk is gradually falling into enemy hands," the statement said.

Analysts note that a large number of enemy infantry units have been spotted recently, but at the same time, Defence Force pilots are actively targeting the occupiers.

"The enemy has also taken up flags to show control of the entire city for propaganda purposes, but they have not yet fully achieved this," DeepState writes.

Read more: Ruscists occupy five settlements in Donetsk region and gain ground in Siversk, Myrnohrad and near Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAP

Half of the city is occupied

According to DeepState, preliminary data indicates that half of the settlement is under enemy control, with the Bakhmutka River serving as the line of defence against the invaders.

"At the same time, enemy infantry has been spotted sporadically beyond Siversk in the areas of responsibility of adjacent brigades, and the problem remains of unreliable reports and information in general, which complicates the process of clarifying the circumstances and poses a threat that one day Siversk will become completely red and most people will find out about it suddenly," the analysts conclude.

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied five settlements in the Pokrovsk direction and advanced into Siversk, Myrnohrad, and near Pokrovsk.

Read more: Occupiers have advanced near Siversk, Fedorivka and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP