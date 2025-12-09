Defence industry manufacturers received over UAH 1.5 billion to resume operations. Plan to protect against attacks is being developed, - Shmyhal

On the initiative of the Ministry of Defence, the mechanism for financing defence enterprises that had suffered enemy attacks was updated this summer.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Restoration of production

"This allowed us to quickly allocate funds to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore production," Shmyhal clarified.

Read more: "Priority sector for country": NBU governor urges banks to step up lending to Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Impact protection

According to him, a comprehensive plan of measures is being developed in parallel to protect the domestic defence industry from future attacks. It provides for:

changes in production geography;

relocation (duplication) of critical enterprise capabilities;

relocation of production facilities from areas where the Russian army is using KABs;

construction of underground production complexes.

"We are working to ensure that the Ukrainian defence industry has safe conditions for development and that Ukrainian soldiers are provided with everything they need," the minister concluded.

Read more: Resumption of surplus arms exports will allow preserving defense industry and attracting funds, - NSDC