Resumption of surplus arms exports will allow preserving defense industry and attracting funds, - NSDC

Part of Ukraine's defense industry will work on arms exports, which will help keep jobs, grow the industry, and bring in money.

According to Censor.NET, this was discussed at a meeting between NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Presidential Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin with journalists.

Defense industry of Ukraine

They recalled that today the country's defense-industrial complex has a capacity of about $35 billion per year. At the same time, funding covers at most half of the real production potential of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

It is impossible to raise such funds either from the budget or with the help of partners. Therefore, part of the defense industry will work on controlled arms exports to other countries.

According to Umerov and Kamyshin, long-haul capabilities alone are estimated at over $35 billion by 2026, and the entire industry could reach $60 billion.

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Arms exports

They are convinced that exporting weapons will allow them to maintain production rates and jobs and attract foreign currency to the defense sector.

What will be exported?

First and foremost, this refers to unmanned systems—airborne, ground-based, and maritime.

As an example, Umerov cited the "Danish model."

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How will it work?

The partners will invest in weapons production in Ukraine or in joint production on their territory.

The main idea is that excess capacity should not remain idle. Some of the products will go to the front, and some will be exported. The customs duties and taxes collected will allow new contracts to be concluded. This will make it possible to simultaneously arm the Defense Forces and develop the defense industry.

First contracts

Umerov and Kamyshin expect that the first contracts will not be signed until the second half of 2026, as time is needed for testing, certification, and procurement procedures by partners.

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Export procedure

A company that meets the criteria for export eligibility and has excess production capacity may submit an application to the State Export Control Service (SECS), which will verify all data within 90 days and issue a permit.

The DSEC makes a request, the Ministry of Defense verifies the need, and the Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control makes a collegial decision. The Defense Forces will also be involved in the process.

Private manufacturers can use the services of a state special exporter, a private special exporter, or obtain their own powers: as a resident of Defense City (within 7–12 days) or by a separate decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for a specific manufacturer (up to one year).

To which countries will Ukrainian weapons be exported?

The National Security and Defense Council will compile and update the list of countries. The first countries to be included will be those with which Ukraine has signed security agreements.

Post-export controls will also be in place to ensure that no Ukrainian weapons are resold without Ukraine's knowledge.

At the same time, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine urgently need a certain type of weapon, the export license for it may be suspended or revoked.

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Representative offices in Europe

The first such offices will open in the capitals of Germany and Denmark, which have invested the most in the Ukrainian defense industry.

It will be a "showcase of Ukrainian technologies" where visitors can see how Ukrainian weapons work. There will also be platforms for cooperation with governments, armies, and businesses.

They will have three zones:

open (for demonstrations and the public);

closed (for military planners);

and office (for negotiations and contracts).

The opening of such representative offices is also planned in the United States and countries of the Global South.

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Defence City

Umerov and Kamyshin also touched upon the issue of Defence City, a special regime for Ukraine's defence industry.

Residents will receive, in particular, simplified access to export procedures, international transfers, and joint production.

Decisions will be made within days rather than months thanks to the removal of bureaucratic barriers.

The system will guarantee control and priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but will also make it possible to attract foreign investment and launch co-production.

Read: Ukraine to open its first arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen, says Zelensky