Today, preventive measure will be chosen for "Servant of People" Skorokhod. SAPO will request bail

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office plans to apply to the court for a preventive measure in the form of bail for MP Anna Skorokhod. She is suspected of inciting the provision of unlawful benefits for including a competing company in the NSDC sanctions list.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SAPO press service in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda".

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What does the SAPO say?

As noted, the hearing on the choice of preventive measure is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 December. It will begin at 4:45 p.m.

The prosecutor's office did not disclose the amount of bail.

Skorokhod's position

The MP herself noted on Facebook that she had received a request from NABU for bail. Skorokhod stated that she intends to prove in court that the case against her is "fabricated."

Read more: Detention with alternative bail of over 4.5 million hryvnias: preventive measure has been chosen for accomplice of "servant of people" Skorokhod

The case of MP Skorokhod

Earlier, NABU used hidden cameras to record the transfer part of funds to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is $125,000.

The footage later also shows a receipt, but it is not clear what it says. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the funds so that all participants in the "agreements" could "sleep peacefully".

On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.

She is accused of creating a criminal group that offered a businessman to organise the imposition of NSDC sanctions on a competitor's company for $250,000.

Watch more: Skorokhod demands $250,000 bribe: "What am I here, some f#cing genie in bottle? I can hire guys to beat sh#it out of you in alley.". VIDEO