Today, preventive measure will be chosen for "Servant of People" Skorokhod. SAPO will request bail
The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office plans to apply to the court for a preventive measure in the form of bail for MP Anna Skorokhod. She is suspected of inciting the provision of unlawful benefits for including a competing company in the NSDC sanctions list.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SAPO press service in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda".
What does the SAPO say?
As noted, the hearing on the choice of preventive measure is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 December. It will begin at 4:45 p.m.
The prosecutor's office did not disclose the amount of bail.
Skorokhod's position
The MP herself noted on Facebook that she had received a request from NABU for bail. Skorokhod stated that she intends to prove in court that the case against her is "fabricated."
The case of MP Skorokhod
- Earlier, NABU used hidden cameras to record the transfer part of funds to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is $125,000.
- The footage later also shows a receipt, but it is not clear what it says. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the funds so that all participants in the "agreements" could "sleep peacefully".
- On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.
- She is accused of creating a criminal group that offered a businessman to organise the imposition of NSDC sanctions on a competitor's company for $250,000.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password