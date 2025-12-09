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News Suspicion against Skorokhod
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Today, preventive measure will be chosen for "Servant of People" Skorokhod. SAPO will request bail

Court in the case of Anna Skorokhod

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office plans to apply to the court for a preventive measure in the form of bail for MP Anna Skorokhod. She is suspected of inciting the provision of unlawful benefits for including a competing company in the NSDC sanctions list.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SAPO press service in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda".

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What does the SAPO say?

As noted, the hearing on the choice of preventive measure is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 December. It will begin at 4:45 p.m.

The prosecutor's office did not disclose the amount of bail.

Skorokhod's position

The MP herself noted on Facebook that she had received a request from NABU for bail. Skorokhod stated that she intends to prove in court that the case against her is "fabricated."

Read more: Detention with alternative bail of over 4.5 million hryvnias: preventive measure has been chosen for accomplice of "servant of people" Skorokhod

The case of MP Skorokhod

  • Earlier, NABU used hidden cameras to record the transfer part of funds to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is $125,000.
  • The footage later also shows a receipt, but it is not clear what it says. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the funds so that all participants in the "agreements" could "sleep peacefully".
  • On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.
  • She is accused of creating a criminal group that offered a businessman to organise the imposition of NSDC sanctions on a competitor's company for $250,000.

Watch more: Skorokhod demands $250,000 bribe: "What am I here, some f#cing genie in bottle? I can hire guys to beat sh#it out of you in alley.". VIDEO

Author: 

Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (494) pretrial restriction (177) Hanna Skorokhod (13)
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