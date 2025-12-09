Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, despite statements by the Kremlin dictator that Russian occupation forces have complete control over the city.

This is mentioned in a BBC article, according to Censor.NET.

Journalists visited the Ukrainian command post, where military personnel monitor the situation in the city in real time using drones and coordinate strikes on Russian positions in the city.

Read more: Situation in Siversk area complicated, half of city under enemy control, - DeepState

Defense forces in the city

Commander of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" Yurii Harkavyi decided to prove to the BBC that fighting continues in Pokrovsk and that the Defense Forces control the northern part of the city.

He used his radio to ask two Ukrainian defenders to come out of their hiding place in the building to show the Ukrainian flag.

"They move quickly so as not to be noticed. The drone footage shows them briefly waving a blue and yellow flag before quickly returning to cover," the journalists note.

"I think the whole world should know that we will not give up our territory just like that. If we don't show this, everyone will lose faith and stop helping Ukraine," said the commander.

Combat operations in Pokrovsk

25-year-old battalion commander Oleksandr said that the Russians use small groups of two to four soldiers, sometimes dressed in civilian clothes, to sneak past Ukrainian positions.

"This is a good tactic for penetrating enemy rear lines and establishing a foothold. Enemies who penetrate our rear lines are quickly identified—it takes 15 to 20 minutes between detection and destruction," he noted.

What preceded it?