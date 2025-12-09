Soldiers refute Putin’s lies about "capture" of Pokrovsk by raising Ukrainian flag, - BBC
Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, despite statements by the Kremlin dictator that Russian occupation forces have complete control over the city.
This is mentioned in a BBC article, according to Censor.NET.
Journalists visited the Ukrainian command post, where military personnel monitor the situation in the city in real time using drones and coordinate strikes on Russian positions in the city.
Defense forces in the city
Commander of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" Yurii Harkavyi decided to prove to the BBC that fighting continues in Pokrovsk and that the Defense Forces control the northern part of the city.
He used his radio to ask two Ukrainian defenders to come out of their hiding place in the building to show the Ukrainian flag.
"They move quickly so as not to be noticed. The drone footage shows them briefly waving a blue and yellow flag before quickly returning to cover," the journalists note.
"I think the whole world should know that we will not give up our territory just like that. If we don't show this, everyone will lose faith and stop helping Ukraine," said the commander.
Combat operations in Pokrovsk
25-year-old battalion commander Oleksandr said that the Russians use small groups of two to four soldiers, sometimes dressed in civilian clothes, to sneak past Ukrainian positions.
"This is a good tactic for penetrating enemy rear lines and establishing a foothold. Enemies who penetrate our rear lines are quickly identified—it takes 15 to 20 minutes between detection and destruction," he noted.
What preceded it?
- The day before, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had withdrawn to more favorable positions near Myrnohrad in order to save the lives of soldiers.
- Earlier, UP, citing sources, reported that Ukrainian defenders had withdrawn from some positions near Pokrovsk and Mirnograd in the Donetsk region several weeks ago, particularly in the area of the villages of Sukhyi Yar and Lysivka, thus reducing the semi-encirclement.
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