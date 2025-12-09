According to Forbes, in 2025, Russia recorded a decline in food production for the first time since 2009.

For the first time in 15 years, production is declining, according to Censor.NET.

The decline in food production in Russia is linked to inflation, low demand, and a record decline in investment.

In January-September 2025, food production decreased by 0.6% and beverage production by 4.1% year-on-year.

At the same time, investments in new food industry projects fell by almost half — 45–46% compared to the same period last year, returning to 2013 levels.

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Reasons for the decline

Analysts attribute the decline to several factors:

high inflation and rising costs, loans becoming more expensive;

lack of labor resources;

Declining demand: Many Russians have switched to a more economical consumption style, cutting back on food expenses and foregoing "delicacies" in favor of basic products.

High credit burden on companies — loan repayments have increased significantly this year.

Some categories, such as canned vegetables and fruits or ready-made animal feed, showed growth. But this was not enough to offset the overall decline in food industry production.

This is an important signal: an industry that has long been considered one of the most stable is now in crisis. The decline in production could lead to shortages of certain goods, price increases, or even greater displacement of imports (if Russia is forced to purchase more products from abroad).