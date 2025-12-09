Russians attack civilians in Sumy region: two killed, woman hospitalised

Today, 9 December, Russian forces attacked civilian cars with drones in the border area of Sumy district, Sumy region, leaving people dead and a woman wounded.

Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on civilian cars

In the Myropillia community, a 73-year-old man was killed today after the enemy carried out a targeted strike on a civilian car.



In the Krasnopillia community, an enemy drone attacked another car. Two people inside were injured.

Sadly, a 61-year-old man died of his injuries.

The wounded female passenger was taken to hospital, where doctors are providing the necessary care.

Read more: Sumy under massive drone attack: city facing power and water supply problems – media

Evacuation

It is stressed that remaining in the border communities is extremely dangerous. The enemy is deliberately targeting civilian vehicles, creating direct threats to people’s lives.

"These areas can only be left safely through organised evacuations using armoured vehicles," the Regional Military Administration head emphasised.

See more: Occupiers shelled Sumy region more than 50 times: four people were wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS