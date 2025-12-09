Europe is taking a more serious view of the wave of "minor" acts of sabotage that Russia is carrying out through intermediaries and criminal groups.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times.

After explosions of DHL parcels at logistics centers in the UK, Poland, and Germany in July last year, which could have brought down a cargo plane, special services determined that the perpetrators were acting under the direction of the Russian Federation and had six kilograms of explosives. According to Western officials, these actions could have been preparation for attacks on flights to the US.

In recent months, intelligence agencies and police forces in European countries have prevented attempts to blow up bridges, derail trains, set fire to shopping centers, poison water supplies, and interfere with infrastructure facilities. Experts note that some of the incidents that become public knowledge are only the "tip of the iceberg."

Special services are increasingly inclined to believe that the current attacks are a strategic escalation rather than tactical episodes related to the war in Ukraine. Some evidence points to long-term planning, including attempts by Russia to rebuild its network of agents in Europe and prepare "sleeper" saboteurs.

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Russia's preparations for war with the EU

Officials also link these events to NATO's 2023 Joint Threat Assessment, which mentions Russia's possible preparations for a major war with Europe by 2029. At the same time, officials warn that excessive public discussion of sabotage could help the Kremlin, as fear and political paralysis are among the goals of the Russian campaign.

Last week, NATO announced that the Alliance is considering more decisive measures in response to Russia's covert attacks, including possible preemptive strikes. Experts emphasize that if European states do not demonstrate a decisive response, Moscow will only increase pressure and continue its sabotage activities.