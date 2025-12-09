Servant of People Skorokhod in court: "They’ve sh#t all over me across whole country". PHOTO

The High Anti-Corruption Court is choosing a preventive measure for MP Anna Skorokhod.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

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Before the hearing began, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) stated that it would ask the court to impose bail as a measure of restraint for the MP.

The prosecutor asked the court to hold the hearing behind closed doors, arguing that an open format could lead to the disclosure of pre-trial investigation secrets and the personal data of a private individual.

The defence strongly objected. Skorokhod’s lawyer said that "everyone already understands who this is about anyway". As for the alleged disclosure of pre-trial investigation secrets, he reminded the court that law enforcement had announced searches at the MP’s home before they were even completed. Skorokhod herself said that they had "sh#t all over me across the entire country".

Read more: Today, preventive measure will be chosen for "Servant of People" Skorokhod. SAPO will request bail

The court refused to hold a closed hearing, saying it saw no grounds for this. However, the judge did reprimand Skorokhod for using "hot language". Even so, when the prosecutor began reading out the case materials, the MP swore again.

The prosecutor pointed to potential risks of destruction of evidence, pressure on witnesses and the possibility that the MP might flee abroad or go into hiding due to the gravity of the charges.

Read more: "Servant of People" Skorokhod arrived for questioning at NABU. PHOTO

The case of MP Skorokhod

Earlier, NABU used covert filming to document the transfer of part of the money to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is 125,000 dollars.

The footage also later shows a handwritten note, although its contents are not visible. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the money so that all parties to the "arrangements" can "sleep easy".

On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.

She is accused of setting up a criminal group that offered a businessman, for 250,000 dollars, to arrange for the National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on a competitor’s company.

Watch more: Skorokhod demands $250,000 bribe: "What am I here, some f#cing genie in bottle? I can hire guys to beat sh#it out of you in alley.". VIDEO