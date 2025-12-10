Operators of 8th SOF Regiment of Ukraine eliminated five Russian occupiers in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

A unit of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine detected and eliminated a group of Russian soldiers while carrying out a mission in a forest area in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, taking advantage of fog and limited visibility, the occupiers attempted to advance unnoticed into the rear of Ukrainian positions. However, SOF operators identified their movement in a timely manner and carried out a precision strike, resulting in the elimination of five invaders.

Ukrainian special forces continue to carry out tasks in the area, preventing any attempts by the enemy to make a covert advance.

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