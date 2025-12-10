Water supply disruptions in Sumy: accident cuts power to key water utility facilities

Since the morning of December 10, interruptions in water supply have been reported in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sumy City Council Water Utility.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known about the accident?

"Due to an emergency situation and a power outage, the facilities of the municipal water utility company have been without power since 10:05 a.m. on December 10. Power engineers are working to resolve the issue. As soon as the situation stabilizes, water supply in the city will be restored. Please follow our updates," the statement said.

See also: Sumy under massive UAV attack: city faces problems with electricity and water supply, according to media reports

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of December 8, Sumy suffered a massive attack on its energy infrastructure. Water will be supplied to the city according to schedule.

Serhiy Kryvosheyko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported that the water utility has switched to backup power, and healthcare facilities are operating on generators. In this regard, on December 9, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure:

from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.;

from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

See also: Power outages in Poltava and Kharkiv: heating and water supplies cut off, metro not running