Former traitorous MP Andrii Derkach was awarded the title of "Hero of Russia."

This was reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

Derkach currently holds the position of senator from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

The decision to award him the title of "Hero of Russia" was announced on December 10.

Russian senators congratulated all recipients of the "Golden Star" in honor of "Heroes of the Fatherland Day." As it turned out, Derkach is among the "Heroes of Russia."

Previously, there had been no official announcement about him being awarded this title.

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What is known about Derkach?

We remind you that former MP Andrii Derkach is accused of high treason and illegal enrichment.

According to the investigation, between 2019 and 2022, he received at least $567,000 from Russian special services for organizing information campaigns against Ukraine, which were intended to discredit the state on the international arena, complicate its integration into the EU and NATO, and worsen relations with the US. He is charged under Part 1 of Article 111 and Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In addition, the SSU links Derkach to the GRU agent network and the financing of private security companies to prepare for the occupation of Ukrainian cities.

In January 2023, Derkach was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship. He is currently a senator from the Astrakhan region of Russia and a member of the Security and Defense Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. He is wanted in Ukraine and is the subject of special legal proceedings.