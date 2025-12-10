Coalition of Willing to meet on 11 December – Macron

The next meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held on Thursday, 11 December, in a videoconference format.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Sky News, this was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

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It is noted that the meeting will take place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in London on Monday with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom to discuss a revised peace plan for Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that the peace talks are at a "critical stage", but noted that "the question of Ukraine is a matter for Ukraine", while Macron said that Kyiv and its allies have "a lot of cards in their hands".

Read more: Zelenskyy and Merz discussed steps to end war and meeting of "Coalition of Willing"

Background

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the "Coalition of the Willing" had already completed its work on security guarantees for Ukraine and intends to discuss them with the United States.