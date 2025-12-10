We are finalising 20-point document that could set parameters for ending war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is finalising work on 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. The document will be handed over to the United States in the near future.

As reported by Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this.

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The document will be handed over to the US

According to Zelenskyy, communication with all partners is ongoing 24/7 to define workable and realistic steps to end the war.

"Everything must be reliable and dignified for Ukraine," the head of state noted.

He said that today, 10 December, there will be a conversation with the American side about a document that will detail the process of Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic development after the war.

"In parallel, we are finalising work on 20 points of a fundamental document that may define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to hand this document over to the United States in the near future, after our joint work with President Trump’s team and partners in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

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Coalition of the Willing meeting

In addition, the president said that a meeting in the Coalition of the Willing format is scheduled for 11 December.

"We are working very productively to guarantee future security and to prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. This week may bring news for all of us and for ending the bloodshed. We proceed from the premise that peace has no alternative, and the key questions are how to force Russia to stop the killing and what exactly will deter Russia from a third invasion," the president summed up.

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