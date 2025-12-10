Appointing head of Presidential Office is not priority, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the appointment of a head of the Presidential Office is not a priority at this time.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of state in his comment on personnel changes in Bankova.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the war is much more important than this personnel decision and added that it is easier to liquidate the Office of the President than to appoint its head.

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Personnel issues are not a priority

"As for the office reboot, there are again questions about the office manager, many such questions. Honestly, the war is much more important. Therefore, it feels easier to liquidate the office than to appoint a person," Zelenskyy said.

Possible candidates for the position of Head of the Office

Zelenskyy is considering several candidates for the position of head of the Presidential Office, including: Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhii Kyslytsia, and Deputy Head of the Bankova Office Pavlo Palisa.

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Yermak still holds key positions in public authorities, despite his dismissal from Office of President, - media