Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to new UN report on violations by Russian Federation: 1,420 civilians killed in six months

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the publication of the 43rd report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and expressed its gratitude for the impartial monitoring of Russia's large-scale violations of international humanitarian law.

This is stated in a statement from the agency, according to Censor.NET.

According to the report, in the last six months alone, Russia has killed 1,420 civilians and wounded 6,545 people. Among the wounded are 4,435 men, 3,148 women, 229 boys, and 153 girls. More than a third of the casualties occurred in densely populated areas located far from the combat zone.

Among the dead are 61 medical workers, 6 journalists, 99 emergency service personnel, and 13 humanitarian workers. The figures are 12% higher than for the same period last year and 37% higher than for the previous six months.

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Russia's attacks on the energy sector

The report also describes massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which caused damage to electricity and gas networks, prolonged power outages, and interruptions in water supply and heating. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled one of the most devastating attacks—the November 19 attack involving 500 missiles and drones.

The document records cases of torture, enforced disappearances, executions, forced "passportization," expropriation of property, and persecution for Ukrainian identity in the occupied territories. Of particular concern is the militarization of children through ideological programs and camps.

Increased pressure on Russia

Ukraine calls on its partners to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia, support the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, and intensify efforts to secure the release of illegally detained persons. It also stresses the need to establish international mechanisms to hold Russia accountable for war crimes.

UN High Commissioner Volker Türk noted that the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 2025 is 24% higher than in the same period last year, which was the result of massive attacks by the Russian Federation and its attempts to advance into new territories.