Russian Foreign Ministry on NATO statement about possible "pre-emptive strike": "Deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis"

Russia has said that remarks by NATO Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone about the possibility of a US-led Alliance "pre-emptive strike" are extremely irresponsible and indicate an intent to escalate the conflict.

Reuters reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova replied that this was "an extremely irresponsible step that shows the Alliance is ready to keep moving towards escalation."

"We see in this a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Those who make such statements must be aware of the risks and possible consequences, including for the Alliance’s own members," Zakharova said.

Read more: Following Zakharova’s statements, Italy declared that Russia’s insults would only strengthen support for Ukraine.

Background

In comments to the Financial Times, Admiral Cavo Dragone said that NATO is considering stepping up its response to Russia’s hybrid war and that a "pre-emptive strike" could be viewed as a "defensive action."

It was also reported that in the event of a Russian invasion, NATO would reach the Romanian front only after several weeks. Romania would be forced to hold back the aggressor with its own forces. This follows from the November military exercises in Cincu.

Read more: Zakharova warns of "painful response" if frozen Russian assets are confiscated