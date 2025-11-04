Following Zakharova’s statements, Italy declared that Russia’s insults would only strengthen support for Ukraine.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Russian diplomatic representative that offensive remarks from Moscow about his country only strengthen support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the ANSA agency, the Italian Foreign Minister stressed that Rome would not change its position due to the Kremlin's "reckless attacks."

"We will not change our foreign policy or attitudes because of reckless verbal attacks. Russia's aggressive statements only reinforce the Italians' conviction that they are defending those who have suffered illegal aggression," the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

What preceded it?

On Monday, October 3, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Paramonov for an official reprimand following comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova about the collapse of part of the medieval Torre dei Conti tower in central Rome.

Zakharova previously linked the tragedy, which killed a 66-year-old Romanian worker, to Italy's military aid to Ukraine, stating:

"As long as the Italian government continues to spend taxpayers' money on war, the country—from its economy to its towers—will collapse."

The Italian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these words, calling them "dirty and disturbing" and "confirming the abyss of vulgarity into which the Russian leadership has plunged."

"No one in Italy, absolutely no one, will ever rejoice or speculate on tragedy. Italy will always show solidarity and friendship to those who are going through difficult times," the ministry emphasized.

Moscow's reaction

According to ANSA, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexei Paramonov did not appear at the meeting, sending his deputy instead.

He received an official reprimand, and Zakharova's "vulgar remarks" were officially challenged.

We previously reported that Italy is preparing a 12th package of military aid for Ukraine.

As for the possible provision of Patriot systems to Kyiv, Italy stated that it had already exhausted all possibilities for this kind of support to Ukraine without weakening its own defense.