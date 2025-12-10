Supporting Ukraine now means not only guarantees of security in future, but also economic opportunities, - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel is convinced that the Czech Republic should continue to support Ukraine, as this will, among other things, create economic opportunities in the future.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to "European Truth," this was reported by ČTK.

Why is support for Ukraine important?

Pavel notes that support for Ukraine from the Czech Republic is important, "even if we disregard solidarity, the protection of principles and values, and look at it solely from a pragmatic point of view."

"By doing so, we will close the door to possible future cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will come sooner or later," he said.

"Therefore, even those who are not convinced that a country under attack needs to be helped should view it this way: security support for Ukraine increases our security in the future and, in addition, can be quite an important economic opportunity," the Czech president noted.

Pavel added that supporting Ukraine now "means not only security guarantees for us in the future, but also economic opportunities."

It is noted that the parties forming the future government coalition are talking about the need to review the Czech Republic's support for Ukraine.

See more: 27-year-old Czech volunteer fighter Jirka Kotrla killed fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

What preceded it?