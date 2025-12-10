Belgium may file lawsuit against EU over "reparation loan" for Ukraine, - De Wever

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he would not rule out legal action if the EU approved a plan to use frozen Russian assets that was unacceptable to his country.

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in a comment to VRT.

Negotiations are ongoing

He emphasizes that the risks cannot be borne solely by Belgium, and calls this condition "rational, reasonable, and justified."

De Wever said that Belgium is continuing negotiations with the European Commission to ensure that its plan to provide Ukraine with a loan using Russian assets meets "rational, reasonable, and fair" requirements.

"There has been a lot of goodwill, but there is a gap between the goodwill to do something and the actual ability to do something, which now needs to be bridged," he added.

Read more: No decision on Ukraine without Ukraine, - statement by Benelux countries

Belgium may appeal to the EU Court of Justice

At the same time, De Wever noted that he does not rule out legal action.

"Nothing can be ruled out. If a decision is made that, in my opinion, contradicts the law and therefore makes no sense and poses great risks for this country, nothing can be ruled out," he said.

The prime minister noted that both Belgium and Euroclear, the depository where Rosactives is stored, may appeal to the EU Court.

What is known about the "reparations loan" for Ukraine