The Russians have retained control over Ukrainian regional power companies, in particular thanks to Oleh Tatarov.

This was reported on Facebook by journalist Yurii Nikolov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Nikolov said that two years ago, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Administrative Court of Ukraine regarding the nationalisation of regional power companies in Chernivtsi, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad, as their shares are registered to Russians. Among them is even the wife of Russian businessman Yevgen Giner.

"But the lawsuit is going on in such a way that they still haven't been taken away. And the regional power companies continue to leak data about their activities to those owners. Is there any data in the regional power companies during the war and shelling that the ruscists don't need to know?" he noted.

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Nikolov quoted the words of entrepreneur Mstyslav Skorobogatov, who was involved in this court case:

The fact is that the Ministry of Justice is in a situation where the Ukrainian authorities are taking Russian property with their left hand, while with its right hand, in the form of the State Bureau of Investigations, it is doing everything it can to block these decisions, without providing the Ministry of Justice with complete information about the long-term systematic criminal activity on the territory of Ukraine of the "luzhnikovsky" of the VS Energy financial and industrial group... The head of the "luzhnikovsky" security service in Ukraine is Vitalii Ivanovych Yatsenko. A former employee of the investigative bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2013-2014, under the command of the then deputy head of the Main Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Oleh Tatarov, he was directly involved in the repression of participants in the "Revolution of Dignity". Tatarov, who now holds the high position of deputy head of the President's Office, has a direct connection and long-standing friendly relations with Vitalii Yatsenko, I would say even family relations. And, in fact, it is Yatsenko who, thanks to his connections, tactically, not strategically, "protects" the Russians and, most importantly, their Ukrainian henchmen in Kyiv, blocking the full return of luzhnikovsky's assets to our state. And the SBI, as we know, is completely under Tatarov's control. That is why nothing is happening with our Ukrainian "scoundrels".

"That's right. Zelenskyy has already fired Yermak. Will the president continue to clean up his stable, which continues to be ruled by such scoundrels?" Nikolov concluded.

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