In new peace plan, number of Armed Forces personnel is 800,000, as it is now, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in the current version of the US plan to end the war, the preservation of 800,000 Ukrainian troops has been agreed upon.

The head of state said this during a conversation with the media, as quoted by "Babel", Censor.NET reports.

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Number of Armed Forces

"There were different figures in the documents. In 2022, they wanted a limit of 40 or 50 thousand. Today, the document contains the actual number of the current army, which has been agreed with the military, – 800,000. Today, we have sufficiently refined this point," he said.

In addition, the new version of the peace plan states that Russia must withdraw from the occupied parts of Kharkiv and Sumy regions. The withdrawal of the Russian Federation from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions has not yet been considered.

Read more: Russian army is advancing slowly, and economy is showing signs of strain, - Economist

On raising salaries for military personnel

"There are questions about the state budget. People on the front line receive more money. But increasing payments to one or another part of the military depends primarily on the additional budget that Ukraine can attract. Today, we are fighting for $45-50 billion for next year. They go to some things, not salaries.

If this money is not available, it means that you will have to find money for the existing military salaries somewhere else within this budget. When you say, 'Let's increase it even more,' I am all for it. But this is in addition to the existing deficit. This is an extremely difficult task that cannot be solved simply by transferring funds. Next year, we will fight for appropriate decisions with our partners," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "free economic zone" in Donbas: Ukraine will not accept compromise from US

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