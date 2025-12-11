Listening to Vladimir Putin's speeches, one might get the impression that Russia is confidently advancing in the war against Ukraine and overcoming economic problems. However, the real situation for the Kremlin is much worse.

This is reported by The Economist, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The publication notes that Putin's statements that "Russian troops are advancing practically everywhere" and that "the economy is successfully solving any problems" contrast with the facts: the Russian Federation's offensive is slow and bloody, economic pressure is intensifying, and public sentiment is deteriorating.

According to Russian military bloggers, despite Moscow's statements, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions in Pokrovsk. The Russian army's advance is "slow and inglorious."

Economy of the Russian Federation

The article also notes that Russia's economic problems are growing: over the past year, revenues from oil and gas have fallen by 22%, the budget deficit is approaching 3% of GDP, and the government is forced to borrow funds domestically, which could exacerbate inflation. Analysts note that next year will be the most difficult for the Russian economy since the start of the full-scale war.

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Surveys show that an increasing number of Russians feel that their well-being is deteriorating. According to sociologists, only 40% of the population perceive the military as heroes, while the majority consider them victims or a threat. Support for the war is becoming increasingly superficial, and in social circles, a negative attitude toward participation in the war is becoming the norm.

The Economist writes that the Kremlin is aware of the change in sentiment but has no way out of the war: the economy depends on defense production, and the end of hostilities will bring new problems, from job losses to the return of wounded soldiers. Therefore, the regime is intensifying repression and propaganda, betting on further escalation.