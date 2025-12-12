Poland may transfer MiG-29 in exchange for Ukrainian UAVs, - Bodnar

The Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, has announced that Poland may receive Ukrainian drones in exchange for transferring its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

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In the context of discussions regarding Poland's transfer of Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the ambassador explained that this would take the form of an exchange. According to him, Warsaw could receive "know-how in the use of drones on the battlefield" from Ukraine.

"This is modern equipment that has proven itself well and will strengthen Poland's defense capabilities," the ambassador explained.

The diplomat refused to name the date of delivery of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, as well as details regarding the transfer of drones to Warsaw.

"Not only our friends can hear us, but also our enemies. We are not allowed to discuss details that could jeopardize our cooperation," Bodnar emphasized.

Read more: Poland has been offered several dates for Nawrocki’s visit to Kyiv - Ambassador Bodnar

What preceded it?

Recently, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces announced that negotiations with Ukraine regarding the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft are ongoing. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

The Polish General Staff notes that the donation of aircraft will be part of the Alliance's policy to support Ukraine and ensure the security of NATO's eastern flank. The tasks of the withdrawn MiG-29 aircraft will be performed by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.