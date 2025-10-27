Poland has been offered several dates for Nawrocki’s visit to Kyiv - Ambassador Bodnar

Ukraine offered Poland several dates for Nawrocki's visit to Ukraine. We have not heard a negative response.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Department of the Office of the President of Poland, said that a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish leader Karol Nawrocki is possible if the Ukrainian president comes to Warsaw.

According to the diplomat, he met with Przydacz several times on this issue, most recently on October 15, and has never heard a "negative response" from the Polish leader's office.

"Contacts between the presidents are important for Ukraine and Poland. I proposed several dates, and they were accepted by the Polish side for consideration. There was no negative response," Bodnar said, adding that it was surprising to hear that Nawrocki could not make such a visit to Ukraine.

The ambassador called it a normal diplomatic practice for a newly elected president to pay his first visit to a neighboring country.

Nawrocki's visit

As a reminder, the Ukrainian side is preparing a bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, which may take place in the coming weeks.