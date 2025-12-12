Hungary has no reason to block Ukraine’s accession to EU, - European Commissioner Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is a key political instrument for strengthening European security.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Espreso, Kos made this statement during an informal meeting of the EU Council in Lviv.

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"We in the European Commission view Ukraine's membership in the EU as a political tool for guaranteeing European security for Ukraine. This is the most reliable way to ensure the sustainability of any peaceful settlement and the prosperity of Ukraine," the European Commissioner noted.

Reforms are the main condition; a veto is impossible.

According to the European Commissioner, Ukraine's priority during the negotiations remains the completion of its "homework" – reforms and harmonization of legislation with EU standards.

She emphasized that this is a process that no member country can veto:

"No one will be able to veto this," Kos said, hinting at Hungary's position.

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Zakarpattia and the Hungarian minority: there are no unsolvable problems

Marta Kos also commented on Budapest's arguments regarding the "minority issue."

"I was in Transcarpathia in September and spoke with Hungarian minorities, and they did not tell me about any problems that cannot be resolved during the accession process," she said.

The European Commissioner recalled that Ukraine is already implementing an action plan on national minorities in accordance with Article 2 of the European Convention.

Marta Kos emphasized that all issues raised by Hungary in the context of minorities can be resolved during the negotiation process.

"There is nothing that cannot be resolved during the accession process, but blocking this process is not a European approach," she concluded.