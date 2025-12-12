Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov suggested that Russian troops could be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Donbas, but that the territory would be guarded by the Rosgvardiya and Russian police.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Agency".

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According to him, the Donbas region will "sooner or later" come under Russian control – "if not through negotiations, then by military means." At the same time, as a result of peace talks, both Ukrainian and Russian troops may be withdrawn from the region.

"A ceasefire can only come after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops. And what will happen then - in my opinion, we can talk about it. Because it is quite possible that there will be no troops there - neither Russian nor Ukrainian. Yes, but there will be the Rosgvardiya, there will be our police, there will be everything necessary to maintain order and organise life," Ushakov said.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to agree to "demilitarized zone" in Donbas, - Le Monde

Rosgvardiya

Rosgvardiya is a Russian military formation that reports directly to the country's dictator, Vladimir Putin.

The US peace plan: what is known

According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:

the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;

restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;

renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;

equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.

Read more: Ushakov said that Russia has not received updated version of US "peace plan" for Ukraine: "We may not like many things"