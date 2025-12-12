I did not fight for Prosecutor General Kravchenko to speak like street thug, - Masi Naiiem
Military officer, lawyer and human rights activist Masi Naiiem criticises Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's communication regarding his resignation.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Naiiem's statement
"I did not fight for the Prosecutor General to speak like a street thug. We had a similar law enforcement officer, Illia Kyva.
I respect the institution. But I despise such communication from a representative of the institution," he said.
What preceded it?
- A number of Telegram channels reported that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko had allegedly resigned.
- He later refuted these reports and stated: "I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution. You don't need to wear masks, I will come for each of you personally."
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