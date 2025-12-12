I did not fight for Prosecutor General Kravchenko to speak like street thug, - Masi Naiiem

Military officer, lawyer and human rights activist Masi Naiiem criticises Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's communication regarding his resignation.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Naiiem's statement

"I did not fight for the Prosecutor General to speak like a street thug. We had a similar law enforcement officer, Illia Kyva.

I respect the institution. But I despise such communication from a representative of the institution," he said.

Watch more: Masi Nayema's first interview since being wounded at front. VIDEO

What preceded it?

A number of Telegram channels reported that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko had allegedly resigned.

He later refuted these reports and stated: "I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution. You don't need to wear masks, I will come for each of you personally."

Read more: Kravchenko denied rumours of resignation: I know everyone who is working against me, and I will come after each of them personally (updated)