Masi Nayema's first interview since being wounded at front. VIDEO

Ukrainian lawyer, military serviceman Masi Nayem, who was wounded at the front, gave his first interview.

He told "Toronto Television" about his injury and military service, Censor.NET reports.

Nayem said that he spent 6 weeks in the hospital. For the first 2 weeks, he was not allowed to sit or walk.

"In this unit we were in, we were scouts. We had to find some ways across the Siversky Donets, so that in case the bridge was destroyed, we could build a crossing. We followed a person who knew the area, drove to the place. We just wanted to get out to look, but at that moment they ran over a mine and one of my comrades died on the spot. My other friend is still in the hospital, his condition is worse than mine. There is hope that he will come to his senses and everything will be fine," he said Ukrainian defender.

After being wounded, Nayem got out of the car, his brother helped him with the evacuation.

"I remember that after the explosion there was a lot of blood, I was conscious. I was conscious for the first 7-10 minutes, then I remember being thrown from car to car, losing consciousness. I woke up when my brother and relatives were with I'm already in the chamber in Dnipro. ... It's definitely not Russian (it was a mine. - Ed.), because the Russians didn't go there. Is it ours, which one, who planted it, for what purpose, everything is being investigated and it will become clear in time." - he added.

Nayem stressed that communication in the army needs improvement.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of June it was reported that Ukrainian military lawyer Masi Nayem was seriously wounded at the front.

Later it became known that he was operated on in Dnipro. On June 6, Nayem regained consciousness and told about the injuries.

