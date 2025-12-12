Two people killed and seven wounded in Russian strikes on Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka

Today, 12 December, Russian troops struck Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack on Druzhkivka

In Druzhkivka, Russians attacked civilian transport with FPV drones. As a result of the strike, six people were wounded and three cars were damaged.

See more: Destroyed houses, kindergartens and ruined church: what Kostiantynivka looks like after being ravaged by the enemy. PHOTOS

Strike on Kostiantynivka

The enemy dropped an aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka: two people were killed and one wounded, a high-rise building and a car were damaged.

It is noted that the victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance. The responsible services are eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Read more: Russians struck sports school in Shostka, where children were training, with drones