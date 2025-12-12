Two people killed and seven wounded in Russian strikes on Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka
Today, 12 December, Russian troops struck Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on Druzhkivka
In Druzhkivka, Russians attacked civilian transport with FPV drones. As a result of the strike, six people were wounded and three cars were damaged.
Strike on Kostiantynivka
The enemy dropped an aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka: two people were killed and one wounded, a high-rise building and a car were damaged.
It is noted that the victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance. The responsible services are eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
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