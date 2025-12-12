EU has refuted possibility of Ukraine’s accession by 2027: "Nothing to do with reality"

European officials say that Ukraine's potential accession to the EU by 1 January 2027, which appears in one of the latest draft peace proposals, is unrealistic.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

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According to sources, Ukraine's membership in the European Union could be considered one of the security guarantees for the future, but specific terms are not being discussed at this time. One of the interlocutors noted that during a telephone conversation with the "Coalition of the Willing," the issue of EU accession was not a key topic, and no one mentioned 2027.

Another senior official also stressed the unreality of such a deadline. According to him, the inclusion of this point in the peace plan "costs nothing" to the US, Ukraine or Russia, but "has nothing to do with reality."

Read more: US peace plan envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - FT

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that Ukraine could join the EU as early as 1 January 2027 under an accelerated proposal being discussed as part of US-mediated peace talks to end the war. This would lead to a review of the bloc's accession procedures.

Read more: EU and Ukraine have unveiled plan of 10 key reforms for progress towards membership