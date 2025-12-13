Ukraine’s peace plan rejects withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas and refusal to join NATO, - NYT

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ukraine's peaceful plan, sent to Washington this week, contradicts US President Donald Trump's proposal that Kyiv should agree to territorial concessions in order to end the Russian war. The 20-point counterproposal includes three documents.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukraine's counterproposal to Trump's plan

According to European diplomats and Western officials familiar with the document, Ukraine's proposal was a response to Trump's 28-point plan, which was made public three weeks ago.

Ukraine's peace plan includes 20 points and, according to diplomats, will almost certainly be unacceptable to Moscow. At the same time, Kyiv emphasizes that demanding the return of more territory than Russia currently occupies would amount to rewarding the aggressor.

Read more: Trump declined to comment on what "free economic zone" in Donbas might look like

Questions regarding territories and NATO membership

According to five current and former Western officials familiar with the plan, parts of Trump's original plan that crossed Ukraine's red lines were removed from the counterproposal.

In particular, the document stated that Ukraine must retain control over the territories in eastern Ukraine, which, according to Trump's plan, it was supposed to cede to Russia.

In addition, Kyiv has rejected the US demand to formally declare Ukraine's refusal to join NATO. Instead, it insists on maintaining the Alliance's "open door" policy, although it acknowledges that the country's membership could be blocked by the US.

Three documents of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine's proposal consists of three documents. One concerns the country's post-war reconstruction, while another obliges the US and European states to provide Ukraine with assistance in the event of a renewed Russian invasion.

According to the president, the security guarantee document must be submitted to the US Congress to give it legal force:

"We need effective security guarantees that will provide clear answers to the question of what our partners will do if Russia attacks again."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel