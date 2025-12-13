Czech Republic will not assume guarantees for financing Ukraine. Our treasury is empty, - Babiš

The new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, has stated that he is not prepared to finance Ukraine at the expense of his own citizens.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Aid to Ukraine

"We also agreed with the Belgian Prime Minister that the European Commission should find other ways to finance Ukraine. Our coffers are empty, and we need every penny we have for our citizens," Babiš said.

He added that the Czech Republic "has no money for other countries": "We will not guarantee anything to Ukraine and will not send money there."

Read more: Netherlands allocates additional €700 million to support Ukraine

The new Czech government