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Enemy has advanced in Donetsk region near Rivne, Vyimka and Vasiukivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Rivne (Pokrovsk district), Vyimka (Bakhmut district), and Vasiukivka (Bakhmut district)," the report says.
- Earlier it was reported that the city of Siversk in the Donetsk region, where Russian troops began to actively penetrate under thick fog at the end of October, has been almost completely lost. Ukrainian defenders need reserves to regain control of the city.
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