Enemy has advanced in Donetsk region near Rivne, Vyimka and Vasiukivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Rivne (Pokrovsk district), Vyimka (Bakhmut district), and Vasiukivka (Bakhmut district)," the report says.

Read more: Defence forces control north of Pokrovsk. Here, enemy has lost momentum, - 7th Airborne Corps