The enemy is unable to break through Ukrainian defences in the north of Pokrovsk and is using tube artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

As noted, propagandists have announced the capture of the entire city of Pokrovsk for the fourth time in the last month and a half, trying to pass off their wishes as reality.

"The only argument is photos and videos from the central part of the city.

The enemy has failed to take into account the main thing: this information provocation only works on those for whom television is their main source of information. And Pokrovsk is just an unfamiliar name on the map," the report says.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 5 settlements under attack, casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

"We emphasise: Defence forces control the north of Pokrovsk. Here, the enemy has lost momentum and the laws of enemy propaganda do not apply.

Active offensive operations are continuing to restore our control over every metre of the city. Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia", in cooperation with other units in the defence zone of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces, are conducting assault raids south of the railway. Our military is eliminating the enemy step by step, burning enemy rags and returning the Ukrainian flag," added the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

To confirm the statement, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces published a video with greetings from Ukrainian soldiers from Pokrovsk. They are destroying the illusion of "success" created by Russian propagandists, who are still able to move in the fog along a limited route south of the railway.

What preceded it?