Achilles regiment destroyed pipe through which occupiers entered Kupiansk. VIDEO

Since the end of April, the 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Achilles" has been conducting systematic combat operations in the Kupiansk defence zone. During this time, the Ukrainian military disrupted critical enemy logistics routes, destroyed an infiltration channel through an underground pipe, and inflicted significant losses on the personnel and equipment of the Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Achilles" on Facebook.

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As noted, at the end of April, Achilles - the 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems - entered the Kupiansk defence zone. From day one, they worked on key tasks:

elimination of enemy personnel,

taking control of crossings and

mining of possible enemy advance routes.

The pipe was destroyed with explosives

During reconnaissance, an unusual but critically important logistics channel was discovered — a pipe that the enemy used to infiltrate its personnel into the northern outskirts of Kupiansk. It was a safe route that allowed the enemy to build up its forces while avoiding fire control.

The ACHILLES regiment began systematic work to destroy this route. Three tonnes of explosives were used to destroy the pipe. Subsequently, adjacent units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces joined the operation to destroy the pipe.

Watch more: Soldiers of the National Guard "Khartia" together with foreign volunteers cleared building of Russian forces in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

"Achilles" destroys the enemy

In this direction, the enemy resorted to tactics of assaulting with small infantry groups.

From April to December, in Kupiansk and on the approaches, the forces of the 429th "ACHILLES" regiment took out 1,877 occupiers (998 killed, 879 wounded).

After enemy pilots infiltrated Kupiansk, the planned targets were expanded to include UAV positions, where the enemy installed antennas and corrected the destruction of Kupiansk's logistics routes on a daily basis.

Watch more: Two enemy personnel gathering points and warehouses in the Pokrovsk direction were hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

Attacked

8324 shelters

232 take-off positions of enemy UAVs.

61 vehicles destroyed,

611 vehicles damaged.

To maintain fire control on the line of combat and support infantry positions, work continued on destroying enemy armoured vehicles and artillery systems:

Armoured vehicles: 9 units destroyed; 54 damaged.

Artillery systems: 8 destroyed; 146 damaged.

See also: Soldiers of the 429th SBS Regiment destroyed two tanks, two MT-LB vehicles and eliminated the occupiers' infantry in the Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Delivered 8 tonnes of humanitarian cargo

The difficult situation on the front line has significantly complicated logistics, and there is a need to carry out humanitarian missions on a systematic basis to support infantry positions. With the help of UAVs, the regiment's crews delivered 8 tonnes of humanitarian cargo (2 Ural trucks) with food, medicine, equipment, warm clothing, generators and petrol to the positions of neighbouring units, which could no longer be reached by any transport.

At the same time, non-explosive barriers were set up, logistics routes were mined, enemy ambushes were destroyed, and infantrymen were covered when the enemy broke into a nearby shelter.

Read more: Russian drone attacks civilian vehicle in Kharkiv region: 10-year-old girl injured

"The operation in the Kupiansk direction continues – Unmanned Systems Forces continue to provide air support to infantry and assault groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and to take the enemy under fire control. We thank all units for their brotherhood, assistance, and mutual support in carrying out joint tasks. Kupiansk will remain," the regiment emphasised.